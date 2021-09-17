Nasturtium Garden Club of Tahlequah has given its 2021 June-August landscape awards to three businesses.
They are: Cherokee Casino, for the many colorful plantings in their grounds near the front door; Cyndi's Hair Design's beautifully landscaped new location on 320 S. Cherokee Ave.; and Sunshine Wholesale/Retail Plant Growers and Nursery, south of town off Willis Road West, which is being honored for its curbside garden at Morgan Street and North Muskogee Avenue.
The Cherokee Casino front entrance abounds with multiple plantings of drift roses, crepe myrtles, begonias, ornamental grasses, maple trees, and silver-blue tall junipers. As one approaches the building, the landscape continues all across the front in both directions. The many beds of red drift roses are particularly eye-catching, as their color contrasts with ornamental grasses and rows of silver-blue juniper trees, planted on both sides of the entry. This massive garden area was planted and maintained by Tyler Fourkiller Lawn Care in Stilwell.
Sunshine Nursery's streetside garden at Morgan Street and North Muskogee Avenue is beautiful in its simplicity and tenacity to survive in dry conditions. The main feature is the pink, orange, and yellow blossoms of the hardy lantana bushes. This plant is a perennial - comes back year after year - and it came back with a flourish after being planted last year. Also embellishing the curbside garden and giving it contrast, are ornamental grasses, nandina bushes, red dianthus, and oregano. This parklet is vibrant with color.
Cyndi's Hair Design has a major landscape at its new location. As one comes south toward Cyndi's on Cherokee Street, the pink and red knock-out roses and ornamental zebra grasses catch the eye. Tall phlox and bunny grasses decorate the sign in the parking lot. The landscape continues in front of the façade and all around the building with red crape myrtles, hostas, euonymus bushes, variegated ground cover, and ornamental grasses.
Thanks goes out to these businesses for planting colorful gardens at these locations. These businesses add to the beauty of living by growing vibrant plants, which adds to the appeal of their business, as well as the Tahlequah community.
To nominate businesses for the September award, call either 918-456-0814 or 918-931-1075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.