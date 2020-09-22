As fall approaches, the Nasturtium Garden Club is ending its awards season. Due to COVID-19 precautions and store closings, members did not have the opportunity to visit business owners early on. Not wanting to skip the awards, they decided to give recognition to several businesses who have continued to beautify their premises in spite of the difficulties.
The following have attracted our attention, as deserving mention for this year: the Green Country Gardens Main Street Curbside Parklet, which is the little blooming bump-out near Town Branch on North Muskogee Avenue; The windmill and Wash Barn No. 3 on South Muskogee Ave. behind Burger King; Chicken Express at the intersection of East Downing and the Bertha Parker Bypass; and Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant on East Downing Street.
Green Country Gardens is a retail family-owned plant nursery which grows annuals and perennials. Carroll and Pat Germany are the owners, and their daughter, Kim, comes in town and plants and maintains their Main Street garden. Carroll waters it three times a week. The Germanys have been in business for 49 years. Kim creates her custom ornamental pots for individuals.
The Wash Barn, 2427 S. Muskogee Ave., is a full-service car wash, and the landscape was designed with balance in mind. There is a large garden with a big windmill, which from a distance is sized just right to compliment the barn-shaped façade of the business. Plants which compliment the setting are Indian Hawthorne bushes, purple lorapetalums, Knock Out roses, and pink and red crape myrtles. According to owner, Glen Elliott, the business is a family affair. His brothers and nephew all work there: Ken Elliott, Ben Elliott and Drake Elliott.
Chicken Express, 1006 E. Downing St., has been open since June 2019, according to the store manager, Kyla Kester. The building is graced all around by gardens of Knock Out roses, crape myrtles, azalea bushes, ornamental grasses, and juniper bushes. There are a variety of trees around the perimeter of the restaurant, which enhance the property and provide welcome shade. The landscape is maintained by Dillon Springwater, owner of Springwater Lawn Care.
The landscaping at Las Maracas, 1175 E. Downing Street is done and maintained by Beto Munoz. The plantings include Firepower nandina bushes, junipers, and some early pansies. The presence of attractive plantings gracing the sign actually gives it a larger look and helps emphasize the name of the restaurant, according to garden club members.
Taco Bell has been given a landscape award in the past, but this restaurant bears mentioning again. This property is an example of a very simple but elegant landscape, featuring large blooming crape myrtle trees in a well-manicured lawn, with low growing junipers at the entrance. This beautiful setting has enhanced this restaurant for years, said Sandy Fitzgerald, chair of the Business Landscape Committee.
"If regularly weeded and occasionally pruned, a well-maintained landscape will endure for many years, and will add so much class and beauty to the city of Tahlequah," said Fitzgerald. "Thanks to everyone who beautifies their property with living, breathing colorful plants."
For questions or suggestions about fall planting, contact Nasturtium Garden Club at 918-931-1075 or 918-456-0814.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.