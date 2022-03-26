Garden Club hosts 'show-and-tell'

Dividing plants was on the agenda, and Nasturtium Garden Club had an old-fashioned show-and-tell at its March 7 meeting - plant show-and-tell.
Presenters Janice Keeley, Barbara Partak, and Sandy Fitzgerald, Master Gardeners, brought perennials and evergreens from their gardens to divide and share.
For the demonstration, there was pulling, tugging, separating, scissoring, cutting, breaking, and chopping, as plants were divided by roots and made into smaller plants. The more helpers, the merrier. This was all for the love of showing technique and sending home new plants with everyone present. The new plants could be planted in the ground immediately. They were all cold hardy and not susceptible to spring frost conditions.
The shared cultivars were dwarf iris and tall iris of all colors, Chicago Gold day lilies, lavender Woodland Phlox, Leriope crass (variegated monkey grass), yellow sedge grass, grape hyacinths, cream and yellow Narcissus, Autumn Sedum, Solomon seal and hostas. Everyone was delighted to receive free plants, which in turn grow and spread, to be divided and shared again and again.
The presenter for the April meeting about "Bromeliads" will be Dr Craig Clifford, who has a Ph.D. in entomology. It will be held at Brookside House in Sequoyah City Park, Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. He will share his knowledge about growing these plants, and possibly bring some of his collection of beautiful blooming bromeliads. Anyone with an interest in gardening is invited to attend.
Coming in June will be a yard and garden tour of members' gardens. One is sure to get ideas of what to plant and where to plant from observing what is growing in other locations. For more information, call 918- 456-9345, 918-457-4766, or 918-316-2834 to speak with garden club members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.