In the midst of an ongoing health crisis, a group of area residents decided to inject a little more color into the landscape, and improve the spirits of local residents at the same time.
Thanks to members of the Nasturtium Garden Club, Muskogee Avenue in downtown has its yearly springtime ambiance, with garden buffs working on the town's curbside gardens lining Main Street. They have also taken time to maintain the beds outside of the Tahlequah Public Library.
"We've been keeping our distance, but we've been working out on Main Street at those curbside gardens in two and threes, keeping 6 feet apart," said Sandy Fitzgerald. "One person will work on one end and one on the other."
The city has received a considerable amount of rainfall recently. While the precipitation has boosted the pansies blooming on Main Street, it's also given rise to the weeds. So the group has been pulling weeds and maintaining plants throughout the city.
The coronavirus has forced the club to stop having its regular meetings. President Mabel Fore said members hope things will return to normal soon. While the club offers hands-on learning experiences and many consider it a "working club," the members enjoy socializing and discussing different aspects of gardening.
"We're all missing one another and missing not being able to get out and do more," Fore said.
Throughout the summer, members attend seminars and workshops. Not long ago, the group had a workshop with Kim Mattox of Green Country Gardens, who taught them about maintaining a succulent garden. The group hopes to meet in May, because the anticipated program is on irises, which will be in full bloom. But Fore said it will more than likely have to be canceled.
The Nasturtium Garden Club also gives out the Yard of the Month awards to residents and Business Landscape Awards for companies that keep their properties' yards and gardens in shape. Fitzgerald said the club has a committee that drives around and decides which homes and businesses deserve the awards, and many people have received one over the years.
"For instance, back behind Buffalo Wild Wings, they've got bunches of those little dwarf roses, which are a gorgeous red color," she said. "Then they've got some small junipers, which are yellow; and then behind that, they've got some tall, dark green holly trees. That's just three plantings there, but it's outstanding."
The club is open to anyone who enjoys gardening or would like to help volunteer to maintain various flower beds. Those who would like to show off their garden, or a neighbor's, are encouraged to reach out to the club at 918-457-4766 to nominated a garden.
"We love to know about different gardens in town that we can go look at," said Fore.
For now, with the club's meetings on hold, members will continue to help beautify the town's garden areas as needed. And Fitzgerald said they don't mind lending a hand, as "it's a passion" many of them hold.
"We love it and we love contributing to our town," she said.
"We love the volunteering and making Tahlequah beautiful. For most of us, it's really a hobby that we love. It gets us out and gives us exercise. All of us have gardens at our own homes, but we don't mind giving an hour to the city every now and then."
