The Nasturtium Garden Club has announced the recipients of the Business Landscape Awards for June 2022.
The businesses chosen are: Arby's, at 1414 S. Muskogee Ave., and the Cherokee Cultural Pathway behind the Cort Mall at 215 S. Muskogee Ave. The Cherokee Cultural Pathway is a project of the Cherokee Nation and is a scenic winding walkway connecting the Cort Mall to the Cherokee Arts Center, the Prison Museum, and the Supreme Court Museum.
Arby's features multiple xeric-style gardens, containing drought-tolerant plants including the bold yellow stella d'oro daylilies, dwarf juniper, variegated yellow yucca with white blooms, red Texas yucca, and evergreen perennial grasses. The gardens are mulched with multicolored, round stones and giant boulders that accentuate the desert theme of the garden. Manager of Arby's Brandi Sissan and market leader Izorah Tallent recognize Lawns by Randy in Claremore as the landscape artist responsible for their xeric gardens.
The Cherokee Cultural Pathway features blueberry bushes, dwarf juniper, holly varieties, and sweet pepperbush throughout the gardens. Red and white begonias line the north entrance, along with beautiful silver Russian sage, yaupon holly, spiky purple salvia, and the golden blooming black-eyed susan.
Continuing along the pathway are various ornamental grasses: green monkey grass, maidenhair grass, and Carl Forrester feather reed grass. Several tree species have been planted throughout, including pine, oak, crepe myrtle, blue atlas cedar, and yaupon holly trees. Coreopsis, lilac bushes, and oak leaf hydrangea occupy the southern most areas of the pathway. These serve as accents for the bubbler boulders along the path.
The quiet sound of cascading water emanating from the fountain in the rocks adds an element of peace as passersby stroll along. There are plans to have art installations secured in the area from time to time. The Cherokee Cultural Pathway was a project of the Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism Department The landscape plan was created by Alaback Design Co. Fourkiller Landscape Co. in Stilwell is responsible for building the gardens, and they maintain the gardens landscape year-round.
To suggest a business for the July Landscape Awards, call Lauryn Old at 918-429-3257.
