The Nasturtium Garden Club has been looking at yards after taking a COVID break, and June honors have been announced.
The Large Yard of the Month for June 2021 has been awarded to the Ross family, and the Small Yard of the Month goes to the Rader family.
The Ross yard is at 221 N. Cherokee Ave. This yard has it all, with lots of color, design, and whimsy. The north and east sides of the home consist of blue and pink hydrangeas, azaleas, hosts, variegated liriope and potted coleus. The front porch is adorned with potted plants and whimsical bird cages. The remainder of this lovely yard is awash with spring and summer foliage.
The Rader yard is at 1203 Stick Ross Mountain Road. This yard has attractive knockout roses along the front, as well as a gorgeous low growing red Japanese Maple with a border of variegated hosts underneath. The yard also boasts a tulip tree, an autumn blaze maple, a magnolia, and a bald cypress to add year-round color.
