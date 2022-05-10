Cherokee Nation District 2 Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee recently made a $500 donation to the Tahlequah Middle School Garden Club, and the students are excited about the future of the program.
According to TMS Garden Club sponsor Candice Jefferson, the funds will be used to purchase hydroponic growing supplies for the group.
“We have an extensive outdoor garden, but we’d like to have the option of growing fruits, vegetables and herbs indoors, as well,” said Jefferson. “The indoor system will be especially useful during long rainy periods like we’ve had recently.”
The club touts over 40 members this year, and Jefferson indicated that number may come close to doubling next year.
“We’ve had over 70 students ask about becoming members next year,” said Jefferson. “It’s exciting to see the kids interested and engaged.”
Tehee toured the garden, and was amazed at its size. The garden includes eight raised beds, a greenhouse, and a chicken coop with several laying chickens. Jefferson said they also have a grill, so the kids can taste the fruits of their labors.
“This setup is awesome,” said Tehee. “I’m so glad the Council can help out with this project. Research indicates that getting outside and putting your hands in the dirt can reduce depression and boost serotonin levels. After being cooped up during the pandemic, the garden can be beneficial to so many kids.”
Tahlequah High School student Colton Kirk is a former member of the club and misses the activity.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Kirk. “It gave me something to look forward to, and it gave me a feeling of accomplishment knowing that I had grown something from a little seed.”
