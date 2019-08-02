During the summer season, the Nasturtium Garden Club gives two Yard of the Month awards each month.
The July Large Yard of the Month was nominated by a member of the community; however, when one drives by this colorful, well-manicured yard at 906 Kaufman Ave., it calls for attention. Cassie and Chris Baker, and their young daughter, share duties in the front and back yards. The energetic Cassie is dedicated to keeping their yard colorful, and although they have only lived in this home for three years, it appears they have lived there longer, considering all the work they have done.
The front flowerbeds are lined with alternating pink, rose and white periwinkle in full bloom, with variegated monkey grass interspersed. Assorted golden euonymus, variegated euonymus and boxwoods make up the permanent foundation plantings. Two large Boston ferns, white rocking chairs and a dominant welcome sign highlight the porch. On each side of the garage are large pots loaded with a mix of colorful coleus, miniature petunias, red geraniums and coral wax begonias. A walkway of round granite stones leads to a beautiful, wood-fenced back yard where large red begonias and red crepe myrtle are dominant.
Another striking yard is at 409 S. State St. Barry Christopher is the owner of the Small Yard of the Month for July. The front flowerbed of his sky-blue house is lined with coral-colored wax begonias in full bloom. In back of the begonias, the foundation plantings are a solid row of small-scale azaleas. The large pots of rose-colored periwinkle near the entryway add to the home’s color scheme. Christopher likes to cook, so he has a miniature but prolific vegetable garden growing to the south end of his house, in which he has Brussels sprouts, kale, beets, tomatoes, bell peppers, Tai basil and sweet basil. He has planted an apple and a pear tree between the curb and his house.
A mistake was made regarding the June Small Yard of the Month, which was located at 102 Songbird Lane and owned by Shannon and Don Ogden. Their yard, which is still beautiful this month, was not pictured with the June article.
