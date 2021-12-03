Garrett sworn in by feds as ATF deputy

The Tahlequah fire assistant marshal has been sworn in by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to better assist his department.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said Aaron Garrett was sworn in as a special deputy for the ATF by U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“All this was due to the McGirt decision. Arson is a felony, so on Indian Country ,whether it’s a Native American victim or Native American suspect, it does go to a federal offense,” said Baker.
Garrett was cross-deputized with Cherokee Nation and now with the ATF to help control the investigation as a whole.
“He can investigate the whole thing and take it all the way to the court system at the federal court level. ATF and Cherokee Nation have always been good partners with us, and it’s always good when we all work together for a common goal,” said Baker.
Typically, TFD would have to wait at scenes of suspected arson for the ATF, and now, they'll just have to wait for Garrett to arrive.
“It helps the city, as far as it will assist with equipment, and he’ll access to labs where we can submit evidence or we can submit to the state. [The ATF] has more assets than we do and he will have access to those,” said Baker.
Garrett is a commissioned city officer and he has the ability to make arrests while on scene.
“He’s always had the training as far the investigation and arrest authority, but he just didn’t have the commission,” said Baker.
