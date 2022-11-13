In its mission to provide unsurpassed excellence in healthcare to the community, Northeastern Health System recently welcomed Lori Ford, M.D., to the Tahlequah Medical Group.
Board-certified in gastroenterology, and board-eligible in internal medicine, Ford has been a gastroenterologist for more than 25 years. Gastroenterology focuses on the digestive system and its disorders.
"I chose GI because it gave me the opportunity to help patients using both my expertise and my procedural skills," said Ford. "Screening patients for colon cancer can also be rewarding."
Ford completed medical school at the University of North Dakota and an internal medicine residency in Akron, Ohio, and a fellowship at Loma Linda, California.
"We are thankful to have added a physician with Dr. Ford's talent to our medical staff that has local ties," said Brian Woodliff.
According to the American College of Gastroenterology, while in school, gastroenterologists learn how to evaluate patients with gastrointestinal complaints, treat a broad range of conditions, and provide recommendations to maintain health and prevent disease.
Gastroenterologists also receive dedicated training in endoscopy, which contribute to providing more complete, accurate, and thorough care for patients.
Before coming to NHS in Tahlequah, Ford practiced with the Muskogee Digestive Center and the Veterans Administration.
"Tahlequah was appealing, as I knew several physicians who spoke highly of the facility," said Ford. "I knew there was a need here and it was a good time for me to make a change."
NHS offers both inpatient and outpatient services in gastroenterology.
