The Gather Downtown event on Saturday evening, Sept. 16, attracted several hundred people to Norris Park to hear music, play games, dance and enjoy the offerings of food trucks
The Tahlequah Main Street Association began the day with Fido Fest, but once dusk set in, the festivities segued into the music portion of the event.
Norris Park was lined with food trucks on one side of the block and cornhole games and a beer tent on the other. The stage was on the east end of the park. A giant Tahlequah sign loomed in the background, lighting the stage for the musicians. Hay bales were set up on the ground in front of the stage so the audience could sit to watch the live performances.
String lights competed with the stars as couples danced, kids played, and cornholers tossed bags. Attendees brought out camping chairs and blankets. There were still plenty of dogs on hand, but tired after the day’s activities, the pets snuggled in their owners’ laps.
The music began with the Casey West Band.
“Hello, Tahlequah,” West said into his microphone. “What a perfect night. You ready to hear some music?”
The crowd clapped and shouted encouragement.
Red Dirt artist Casey West is a singer-songwriter from Fort Gibson. His single, "As a Crow Flies," has pushed him and his band of Heathens to over 5,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His brand of music can best be described as a sound built in Oklahoma. His songs tell about his experiences growing up and his past relationships.
“Isn’t this great?” said Marilyn Craig, festival attendee and a music organizer herself. She held a cloud of cotton candy in one hand and a corn dog in the other. “Cotton candy, corn dogs, twinkle lights and live music. It doesn’t get any better.”
After an hour-long break between bands, Paul Benjaman and his group took the stage. By now it was fully dark and the stars were winning the war against the twinkle lights. Children and pets were falling asleep, but the adults were just beginning to groove.
The Paul Benjaman band describes its music as a classic Tulsa sound, pioneered by the likes of J.J. Cale and Leon Russell. Their sound is groove-based with a strong dose of guitar power.
Guitar-slinger Benjaman didn’t waste a moment as he jumped directly into his first song of the evening. Music boomed from the speakers and shook the leaves on the trees while the audience danced.
The first annual Gather Downtown event had a little bit of everything for everyone. The crowd was already talking about coming back for more.
“I hope they do this every year,” said Craig. “I think it’s great.”
