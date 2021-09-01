Every year, Northeastern State University welcomes new and returning students to campus at Gatheration. The annual event is hosted by the Center for Tribal Studies and Native American Support Center.
Each year, the celebration takes on a different feel and showcases the organizations on campus, including the various Native American support groups. Organizers had been hoping to continue the tradition of playing stickball on the Beta Field, but amid the heightened risk of COVID, students and staff played Cherokee marbles instead.
“We would like to play stickball at 5 p.m. because our students enjoyed that. With the rise, we transitioned to Cherokee marbles,” said Sara Barnett, Gatheration organizer and director for the Center for Tribal Studies.
By 6 p.m., students moved to 2nd Century Square for the information fair, where they met with various organizations.
Two such organizers were Logan Blunt and Braydin Ballard from NSU’s RiverHawk Ambassadors, who give tours to future students.
“We give tours to incoming freshmen or transfer students. We also host tours for elementary schools and middle schools. They can come down, and we’ll just show them on campus and we feed them,” said Blunt.
RiverHawk Ambassadors is recruiting because they have lost a considerable number of volunteers over the past year.
“Last year, we started with 50. We have seven right now. We are in big recruiting mode," Blunt said. "Next week, we’ll conduct some interviews."
Other organizations at the information fair included Career Services, Diversity and Inclusion, Student Support, Center for Women’s Studies, John Vaughan Library, and Center for Indigenous Community Engagement.
The event offered door prizes, free food, and a free concert by Raye Zaragoza that started at 8 p.m.
Zaragoza is an award-winning Japanese-American, Mexican, and Indigenous singer-songwriter based out of Los Angeles. She sang songs from her most recent album, “Woman in Color” (2020). This was her first gig since she went on lockdown during the pandemic.
“Our highlight is Raye Zaragoza. She is a Mexican indigenous activist singer. It is acoustic style, laid-back listening,” said Barnett. “Her music comes with a message, and that is cool. She talks about important topics through her music.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.