Members of the Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority accepted the 2019-2020 audit during a March 2 meeting.
Certified Public Accountant Drew Kimble prepared the audit and stated that the financial statements were presented fairly.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 84 people in jail that morning: 71 men and 13 women. One inmate was sentenced to county time and five were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.
Approval of all claims, purchase orders, blanket P.O.s, appropriations and transfers was granted.
The next GBA meeting is March 16 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.