Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members approved a resolution during a July 7 meeting.
The resolution was to approve the requested amount of $50,819 to the county clerk’s office for one payroll salary for processing payroll and purchase orders. Board member Clif Hall said this was a yearly contract.
The board gave its nod to a GBA investment policy, and approval of banks and financial institutions for the fiscal year.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 84 people in jail that morning: 68 men and 16 women. There were 50 inmates out of the 98 held for Cherokee Nation.
Three inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and three were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved.
The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is July 21 at 9 a.m., in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
