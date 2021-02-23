Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were informed of jail operations during a Feb. 19 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner reported 85 people in jail that morning: 73 men and 12 women. Four were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next Governmental Building Authority meeting is March 3 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
