Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a July 15 meeting.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is continuing to operate on felony and serious misdemeanor status.
Girdner said since Jerry Moore was appointed as new Cherokee County special district judge, the jail was looking for new representation.
"We have to find another attorney to represent us," Girdner said. "I've talked to a couple of local people to get their input on the recommendation. Alisha Felts at 911 said they are going to need an attorney also, so I talked to her and we may go into together and try to get the same attorney."
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 100 people in jail that morning: 85 men and 15 women. Nine were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and one was sentenced to county time.
The board approved a resolution of banks and financial institutions for use by Cherokee County funds for checking and-or investments for fiscal year 2020-'21.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next Governmental Building Authority meeting is Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
