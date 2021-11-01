The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs - GEAR UP - is a U.S. Department of Education seven-year grant program that tracks all students in grades 7-12 through middle and high school and into their first year of college.
The goal of the grant is to better prepare students for postsecondary and career success. Students who do not qualify for financial help from other resources use GEAR UP to accelerate their preparedness for post-secondary education.
GEAR UP has been a huge help and success for Tahlequah students that provide services, including college campus tours, ACT preparation and testing, college exploration and application assistance and one-on-one guidance from school specialists. GEAR UP also offers college access and financial aid information and assistance to students and families and provides school faculty and staff collaboration and leadership opportunities. For the fall of 2021, GEAR UP has helped 46 concurrent students financially with their books and fees in the amount of $21,522.10.
