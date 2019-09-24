Geasland, now settled in at Go Ye, recalls memories of B&B, family trips, simple times

Local business woman and educator Mary Geasland will celebrate her 87th birthday on Sept. 30.
Geasland was born in Oklahoma City. Her parents met when they were in school; Herbert Masters was a medical intern and Bonnie a graduate nursing student.
Her family moved to Tahlequah in January 1936. First it was Geasland's parents and their three children that lived in the house on Morgan Street. Later, it was Geasland, her husband and their three children.
"Five generations have lived there, and six generations have come to visit," she said. "When we rented the house on Morgan Street, we had a coal bin, a barn, a cob box, and a cow in the backyard - and that was a block and a half off Main Street. We didn't have milk, eggs, butter or bacon in the grocery store because there was no refrigeration."
Geasland attended Sequoyah grade school for grades 1-7, then the city high school for 8-12.
"I graduated on a Friday in May, and I started at Northeastern the following Monday," said Geasland. "I met my husband first crack out of the box."
She and Bill met in 1950, and they were married in 1955, after waiting to finish school and for her to begin teaching.
Geasland also studied at the then-Oklahoma A&M, which is now Oklahoma State University. She studied home economics and education.
She taught for 33 years in Independence, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Locust Grove, Muskogee, Coweta, and Tahlequah. Along with a variety of home ec subjects, Geasland taught English. She also taught preschool and kindergarten, and opened a private preschool, Children's World on Fox Street.
Another location she taught in was Tripoli, Libya. Geasland lived overseas for two years while her husband was a dentist in the Air Force. This lead her to later write a newspaper series titled "Life in Libya."
Her children are the "most important part of this whole story," she said. They are: Duane, Susan, and John. She also has "a bunch of grandchildren."
Currently Geasland and her daughter are producing a book featuring 40 stories told by her father.
"A lot of people remember my dad, and were delivered by my dad," she said.
The Geaslands ran a bed-and-breakfast on Morgan Street for 25 years. A whole year of reservations had to be cleared before the B&B could be closed. It stayed busy with repeat customers, including locals who would stay; some who lived close enough to walk to the lodging.
"Even though I was busy with the B&B, I had a life," said Geasland.
Geasland was recently honored as a 50-year member of a philanthropic education organizations. She has been a member of the Methodist church since her family moved to Tahlequah. She was also named Bast Cook by the community for the newspaper's annual awards, and was featured with the B&B in magazine articles.
Along with operating the Mary Geasland Guest House, the couple also ran ITSULA, a 100-year-old cabin along the Illinois River. In 25 years of operating short-term rentals, Geasland decorated 15 bedrooms in six buildings.
Her trip to Tripoli in 1957 was the first time Geasland got a passport, but she has used it numerous times since then.
"When I take a trip, I stay gone for a month," she said.
She has been to Norway twice, once with her son, John. She has been to Europe a few times, including taking her daughter when she was 10 and 20 years old. Other places she has visited include Austria, Germany, the Greek islands, and Hawaii.
Her husband Bill passed away in 2000.
"He was an avid fisherman and year-round gardener. He was a loving dad and grandfather," she said.
After selling the bed-and-breakfast, Geasland moved to an apartment in Go Ye Village. She'll be there a year in December, and she loves it, she said.
"I instantly got involved with the community here," she said. "I appreciate the fact it has educated people and their religious backgrounds are strong. I'm a happy camper."
She takes part in exercise classes and enjoys the live music shows and Friday night games, including Bean Bag Baseball.
"The food is good. My favorite meal is pot roast, but it's not as good as my mother's," she said.
With Go Ye serving the public, Geasland had invited family members to celebrate her birthday with Sunday dinner there.
Geasland's advice to younger generations includes being more aware of family ties.
"They're working on education and vacations and clothes, but that they don't work on," she said. "The community does a lot for senior citizens. Now I worry about the homelessness."
