The Geenleaf Cemetery Board will hold its annual business meeting at Napoli's Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m.
The restaurant is in the Plaza Shopping Center. The board needs more people to show an interest in the upkeep of the cemetery and would like to have others share ideas with them.
The group's annual work day will be the first Saturday in April. Work needing to be done will include removing several trees in order to enlarge the area. For more information, call Frela Summerln at 918-681-0459.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.