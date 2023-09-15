The smell of rocks and minerals filtered through the building as attendees at Sept. 15’s annual rock and mineral show gazed in awe at the beautiful collections.
“There are so many different, natural minerals – all the things we use in our daily lives,” said Michael Keys, president of Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society. “Rocks actually do have odors.”
One sample smelled of iron and another of petroleum.
On Friday of the show each year, area schools tour the show. The show is the second weekend in September, and it’s held at the Cherokee County Community Building.
“We’ll have them from about fifth grade up, and the group [here now] is eighth-graders,” Keys said. “Last year, we had four schools and about 400 kids.”
Peggs School Principal Jake Barnett helped the students with the form to participate in the scavenger hunt.
“They look for anything with agate, any small fossil, any Oklahoma rock they like,” Barnett said. “It helps [the kids] with their communication skills, and they get to learn a little bit all at once.”
Julia Allande and her husband, Paulino Allande, got started in the rock business 28 years ago.
“When my godmother died, her house was full of rocks, and we kept bringing them in the house,” Julia said.
Julia creates sun catchers from agates, and demonstrated how rocks glow in the dark. In a room off to the side, kids and visitors listened to how some rocks actually glow under a black light.
People brought a rock into the room to see if their specimen glowed.
“At any one moment, rocks are being bombarded by all kinds of light, anywhere from infrared through ultraviolet,” Julia said. “When we turn off the white light, ‘lively’ rocks glow, and others don’t. Most rocks are not fluorescent but will have little bits of it in them.”
A tyrannosaurus rex walked in, and children clustered around it as music blared through the room, announcing its presence.
Jet, Oklahoma, in the great salt plains, is where hour-glass crystals form.
“It’s the only place in the world that the sand traps inside the crystal in the form of an hourglass,” Julia said. “And Jet is just this little spit of a town, but the salt flats are really cool.”
Cecilia Evans owns Minerally, a company in Jones, Oklahoma, and attends 10-12 shows a year. Her display held brightly-colored rocks like Grape Agate from Indonesia.
Jack Spinks makes jewelry, grinds his own stones and recycles silver. He displayed turquoise from a mine that hasn’t been in operation for about 10 years. His specimens were found where people dumped them when the mine was cleaned out. Spinks also conducts classes on jewelry making in Westville.
An artist, Bill McCulley, paints on black slate found in creek beds. McCulley is a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
“Once I put the color on the rock, Roberta, my wife, varnishes it,” McCulley said. “I use it the way it breaks, but sometimes I have to level the bottom so that it will sit even.”
The best slate comes from creek beds, Roberta McCulley said.
“We go to mostly art shows, but I do the rock show with these pieces,” Bill said.
Bill painted the mural on the River Spirit Casino in 2008.
Rob Feather and Cathy Feather, from Colcord, creates silver and copper jewelry.
“The copper bracelets are coated with a clear coat to [keep from turning your arm green],” Cathy said.
From his work with copper, Rob started working with silver.
“We do a lot of shows. We are going to do Tucson this year,” Cathy said. “We’ve been doing this since 2015 and this is our second year with this show.
