The regularly scheduled meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. near the Ballenger Room of the John Vaughn Library at Northeastern State University Tahlequah.
In lieu of a speaker, the club will discuss the outcome of the recent Cultural and Historical Preservation Event which was held Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at NSU. This gathering was spearheaded by Brenda Bradford, head of the Archives Office located next door to the Ballenger Genealogy Room.
ITGHS members were planning to help by offering aid to those seeking genealogical assistance. Shirley Pettengill, Diana Kendell and Sherelene Pratt, among others, have been busy adding to and rearranging the Ballenger Room's copious information, as well as keeping the Ballenger Room open on Monday afternoons 2-5 p.m. for genealogy purposes, and to aid those seeking to unravel the tangles in their individual family trees. Their accomplishments in this area will also be discussed.
Visitors are welcome to attend meetings and there is no charge. Those wishing to join the group can pay a nominal fee of $5 per year for single membership, or $7.50 per couple. Program presenters are given a year's free membership.
