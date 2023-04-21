The next program for the Genealogical and Historical Society will be held Monday, April 24.
The group usually meets at 3 p.m. in or near the Ballenger Room of the John Vaughan Northeastern State University Library.
The time will be changed to 4 p.m. this month to accommodate the speaker and others workers who might not be able to attend earlier. The meeting place will still be in the NSU Library, but the group is changing to another room in the library to allow the speaker to give his presentation. This location will be posted near the door leading to the parking area or on the door of the Ballenger Room.
The speaker will be Gene Norris, well-known historian and senior genealogist for the newly established Cherokee National Research Center. Norris will present a program on "Beginning Cherokee Genealogy." This will be of interest to those who have been wishing to explore their Cherokee roots for the first time, as well as to serve as a refresher course for those who have been researching for a while but could use some pointers.
Norris has been honing his skills as a genealogist for 41 years after starting in 1982. In 1994, Norris began working with historical records pertaining to the Cherokee Nation to increase his knowledge of the historical facts regarding the Cherokee people. His career as senior genealogist began in 2003 with the Cherokee Heritage Center and continues to this day. During this time, he has served on the board of the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Trail of Tears Association,; served five years as a certified genealogist; abd been a member of several genealogical organizations, including the Goingsnake District Heritage Association and the Cherokee National Historical Society. Norris has presented in numerous conferences and seminars, given programs to groups, and from 2003-'06, he taught the former Cherokee Nation History Course to local communities within the Cherokee Nation.
Norris is formerly from Arkansas, where he graduated from high school and continued his studies at the University of Arkansas. He now resides in Tahlequah. The group encourages visitors to come join in this learning experience and there is no charge to attend. The genealogy room, the Ballenger Room, remains open on Monday afternoons and has materials for both Native Americans and those of European descent.
