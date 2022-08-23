The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will resume its regularly scheduled meetings at the recently changed time from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. the last Monday of the month.
Meetings are held in the Ballenger Room of Northeastern State University's John Vaughan Library. Visitors are welcome at no charge, and fees for those wishing to join the group are $15 per year. The program will be given by member and board member Sherelene Pratt. She will share information about the upcoming 70th Cherokee National Holiday,Sept. 2-4.
This gathering will feature the return of in-person activities, as well as some virtual events for those who would be unable to attend otherwise. Pratt will bring maps that will highlight the locations of varied activities. She will also share the location and information about the Cherokee Freeman's Museum.
Pratt hails from Kansas City, Missouri, where she attended many different colleges and did different works of interest, which included research. She earned an associate's degree from the University of Kansas City in the medical and dental field. She gained employment there and taught classes until she wished for a job with travel opportunities.
She found a school that taught attendees how to obtain a license to become a commercial driver. Pratt discovered she had a knack for understanding maps and had a good sense of location. She helped other students and was assigned to the largest trucks available. During that time, she traveled to all the lower 48 states and Canada. Before she entered each area, she researched the people who lived there and what places of interest were there. After this job, she moved to Galveston, Texas, where she supervised two dental clinics. Her interest in research deepened and she delved into genealogy, starting with her father's family history.
Pratt also new she had a family connection to the John Ross family, so she came to Tahlequah to continue finding information on her mother's Cherokee connection. She met and was able to share unknown facts and of her grandmother, Anne Ross, with Shirley Pettengill, recent head o the Murrell Home, now Hunter's Home, and others who worked there.
She became a member, board member, and volunteer for ITGHS. She also volunteers and is an advocate for the Cherokee tribe as a Court Appointed Special Advocates member and has advocated for the Cherokee Freedman organization. Pratt has helped many people seeking their connection to the Cherokee tribe. Her information on her own family has led to membership in the First Families in the Cherokee Nation, as well as discovering she is related to the well-known author of “Roots," Alex Haley.
Diane Kendell, Pettengill, and others have been keeping the Ballenger Genealogy Room open from 2-4 p.m. on Monday afternoons when NSU is in session. They are looking for volunteers to help keep the room open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.