Genealogical Society reviews conference

The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society held its regularly scheduled meeting in the Ballenger Room of the John Vaughan Library on Sept. 30.
Members present included Joyce Varner, president; Shirley Pettengill, board member; Lee Sallis, member; Betty Brown, member; Sherelene Pratt, board member; Diana Kindell, secretary; Barb Dailey, member; and Anita Deiter, program chairman.
The five members - Shirley Pettengill, Sherelene Pratt, Diana Kendell, Joyce Varner, and Cindy Hanrahan - who helped with the recent genealogy conference told of their experience in helping visitors look up their family history using the computers provided by the committee selected by Brenda Bradford, head of Special Collections and Archives.
Bradford orchestrated the event, which included digital preservation, restoration, and sharing of historical artifacts. The members took turns manning the computers and attending the various workshops held at the event.
They especially enjoyed presentations by ITGHS members Beth Herrington and Vicki Sheffler. Herrington spoke of Tahlequah history, and Sheffler listed many important do's and don'ts in the handling of important papers in general and how to restore items damaged by various means.
Four of the same five members showed the attendees some of the work they had been doing in the Ballenger Room to better house and display the books, microfilm and other materials housed in the genealogy room.
The room is open on Monday afternoons 2-5 p.m. when NSU is in session. They were able to dispose of five old file cabinets and replace them with four new microfilm cabinets with help from Blaine McClane from the archive room next door.
The October meeting will feature Jane Osti, potter, and visitors are always welcome to attend.
