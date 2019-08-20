The next meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, near the Ballenger Room of the John Vaughan Northeastern State University Library at 7 p.m.
The purpose of this program is to discuss an upcoming event made possible due to the efforts of Brenda Bradford, head of Special Collections and Archives at NSU. Bradford won a grant to host a regional genealogical program at the University Center. The event is titled "Paving the Way: Green Country's Cultural and Preservation Initiative," and it will be held on Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This event will provide an opportunity for regional community members to bring in their historical artifacts such as photographs, special memorabilia, etc. to be digitized. The digitized information will be added to NSU's database, which will be made accessible to the public for assistance in genealogical research. With help from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries in scanning these documents, each participant will receive a free flash drive containing their shared information.
Bradford has contacted over 70 organizations and institutions about attending or participating in this two-day meeting and has netted over 14 speakers, an oral history video booth, genealogy services and workshops about preservation of genealogical information in general, as well as in the case of natural disasters. The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is providing free goodie bags for attendants. Several other organizations will be helping with the various activities, including the Bentonville, Arkansas, Museum of Native American History, The Oklahoma Historical Society, NSU Center for Tribal Studies, Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach, and others.
The Genealogy Society will discuss this upcoming affair and the help they will render. More information about this special event will be forthcoming. If anyone is interested in attending and would like to learn more, visitors are welcome at the ITGHS meetings and there is no charge.
For more information, call 918-444-3320 or 918-444-3221, or speak to Bradford in the Archives office next door to the Ballenger Room.
