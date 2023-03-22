Genealogical society to meet; Bradford to speak

The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will hold a meeting on Monday, March 27, at 3 p.m in the Ballenger Room on the second floor of Northeastern State University's John Vaughan Library.
The speaker will be Brenda Bradford, who is employed by NSU as head of the Special Collections and Archives. Her program will be on food sustainability and will encompass her interests in the natural environment.
She grew up on a small rural farm in Oklahoma, and is a member of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Some of her goals include perfecting a viking honey mead recipe, working to complete her forest guide certification, and to raise a rare breed of chickens. She is a beekeeper, who also runs Barons Farms LLC.
A graduate from NSU, Bradford earned master's degrees in communications and higher educational leadership. Accomplished in the art field, Bradford has won international awards in photography and has been published, in addition to being a certified archery instructor in Oklahoma.
Contact Special Collections at 918-444-3220 or cochra07@nsuok.edu to learn more about its vast offerings.
Visitors are always welcome. While there, visitors can check out the Ballenger Room with its genealogy information and helpers Shirley Pettengill and Dianna Kindell on Monday afternoons from 2-5 p.m. when NSU is in session.
