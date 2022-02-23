The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will hold its first in-person meeting since the Omicron variant surge, on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Ballenger Room at the John Vaughan Library at Northeastern State University.
Members will discuss plans to visit the Cherokee Nation Genealogy Room. Because the organization limits its numbers to 10 persons per visit, members are requested to attend the meeting so arrangements can be made.
September’s meeting took place in the Ballenger Room, and members present were: Joyce Varner, Sharon DeLoach, Sherelene Pratt, Lee Solis, Betty Brown, Diana Kendell, Shirley Pettengill and Anita Deiter.
Those present discussed possible changes to the by-laws, which will need to be discussed and voted on at the upcoming meeting. Despite the delay in regular schedules, Pettengill and Kendell have been keeping the Genealogy Library open to visitors needing assistance in family research. Pettengill and Kendell have also been reorganizing the materials available.
The regularly scheduled hours are from 2-5 p.m. on Monday afternoons.
Special Collections and Archives have recently moved from its location near the Ballenger Room to NSU's Archive Room.The ITGHS members and visitors were given permission to view the results of the relocation during a special program led by head Brenda Bradford and her staff.
