The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will resume meetings Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., in the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library. The meetings are usually in the Ballenger Genealogy Room or a few doors down,
The speaker will be Jere Harris, assistant librarian in the genealogy and local history department of the Muskogee Public Library. Harris has worked in this department for 22 years, helping patrons do research, and teaching classes. She was born and raised in Muskogee, and is married with two children.
The Genealogy Library contains information that Harris will discuss. Genealogical research is only one offering of the library; there are local history collections, digital newspapers, free classes, online books, and more
Visitors are always welcome.
