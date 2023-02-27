The regularly scheduled February meeting of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society will be held today, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Ballenger Room of the NSU John Vaughan Library.
The speaker will be Jennifer Sparks, a Cherokee Nation tribal member and preservationist whose passion is to preserve historic cemeteries in the 14 counties of the Cherokee Nation reservation. She has rescued and currently maintains three historic cemeteries, which includes two in Cherokee County and one in Sequoyah County.
The title of her presentation will be "From Fences First to Perpetual Maintenance-The Cherokee Nation Cemeteries Association (CNCA)Program." Due to the lack of funding and assistance to tackle this worthy task, Sparks has created a nonprofit group, Cherokee Nation Cemeteries Association, which assists with guidance and funding for all aspects of cemetery rescue and maintenance. The group is on Facebook and the email address is cncemeteries@gmail.com.
Meetings are open to all at no charge and anyone who shares Sparks' passion in this important endeavor is especially urged to attend this meeting and or join her group on Facebook. Those who attend these meetings will be able to view the genealogy room and its contents if interested in learning more about their personal genealogy. Attendees can also learn about the free assistance received on Monday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. when NSU is in session.
