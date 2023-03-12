The Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society recently took a field trip to visit the Cherokee Durbin Feeling Language Center.
The group was hosted by Howard Paden, Cherokee Language Executive Director of the Cherokee Tribe. Paden spoke about each area as members entered the various rooms of the 52,000 square foot building. The language center houses 17 classrooms, a library, gym, an archive room, and a playground.
There is a family atmosphere with kindergarten age children, as well as young and older adults all with the same ideal: to preserve the Cherokee Language.
This is the largest and most expensive undertaking to preserve the language made by the tribe in all its history.
Durbin Feeling had a hope and dream that something of this nature might happen some day, and he was a great contributor to the preservation of the Cherokee language.
The administration who proposed the idea in 1919, and the council who approved this $16 million undertaking honored Durbin Feeling by naming the building after him. There are hopes that eventually a village may be added to reproduce the experience of ancestors, who may have lived in an area where their native language was both spoken and written by many.
