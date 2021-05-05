Genealogy room reopens at NSU library

Due to the pandemic, there has been a long delay in group meetings of the Indian Territory Genealogical and Historical Society. Despite this, since late February, two members have been working on Monday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. to keep the Ballenger Room in the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library open for genealogical research.
Shirley Pettengill and Diane Kindell have been manning the genealogy room and helping various folks who come in seeking aid. This resource contains a large variety of books, microfilms, a computer with access to Ancestry.com, and a long list of other articles. There is no charge for the help given during these regular hours.
When not occupied with assisting researchers, Kindell and Pettengill have been busy shelving the collection of "Chronicles of Oklahoma" books, which were donated by The Hunter's Home, formerly the Murrell Home. They also catalog and shelve new books as they come in.
Genealogy Room users will find much information that can be used in proving their Cherokee ancestry, as well as those seeking their European roots.
For any questions, call the Archive Office, now in a new location opposite the Ballenger Room, at 918-444-3320 or 918-444-3221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.