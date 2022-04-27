Genealogy tools available at library

Local residents got a look at the various resources available at the Tahlequah Public Library when it comes to online genealogy.
During her monthly Tech Class, on April 26, librarian Gerran Walker talked about the different kinds of resources available to patrons.
"The main ones people are usually interested in are Ancestry Library Edition, and you have to be here in the library. You can use your own computer and just be connected to our WiFi or you could use one of our computers," said Walker.
Fold3 is specifically for military records and can be accessed anywhere.
"Heritage Quest has Civil War, Revolutionary War records, along with census reports on there as well, and you can access that at home," said Walker.
Another resource Walker touted was HistoryGEO.com, which includes maps of original landowners in the U.S.
"You can look up different places and you can see who owned that land and in what year," she said.
An important aspect of online genealogy is people finding out who they are and where they come from. Walker helped a young man who wanted help in researching his family.
"His mother, his aunt and his uncle had lived in Tahlequah at one point in time, and we couldn't find much about it. By looking up their names, I was able to find his aunt had lived in Muskogee," said Walker.
Further research led the man to finding out his mother, whom he thought was called Dorine, was actually named Doris.
"He had never, ever known that, and also at some point in time, she went by a different name as a child," said Walker.
The library bought these resources, which are free to patrons with library cards.
The Tahlequah Public Library hosts technology-driven classes every fourth Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 918-456-2581.
