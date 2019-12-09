ADA – George Morton of Tahlequah is set to graduate from East Central University.
East Central University recognizes 89 master's degree candidates for Fall 2019 graduation during commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kerr Activities Center. ECU Distinguished Alumnus Tony A. Scott,1982, will deliver the commencement address.
East Central University is a public university offering Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and master's degrees. ECU is in Ada, a city of 17,000. ECU also offers exclusive online programs. For more information, visit www.ecok.edu.
