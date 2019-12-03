The community is invited to the second German Advent/Christmas Service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, in Shafer Chapel on the United Methodist Children's Home campus. The event is being offered by the Northeastern State University German students and instructor Dr. David Nagle.
The program will consist of singing of German Christmas carols, readings from the Luther Bible, prayers and a brief devotional, all in German.
"While those with some familiarity with the German language may feel most at home, anyone can enjoy the beauty of the German Christmas carols and hearing Bible verses read in German," said Nagle.
Passages will be read by NSU and Tahlequah Public Schools students. Hansen Johnson will lead the singing. No offering will be taken and the event is free. For information, contact Nagle at 918-885-2714.
