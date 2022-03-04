OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans who resolved to adopt healthier habits in the new year may need a boost in motivation to renew those good intentions as the year progresses. Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, offers a variety of resources and encouragement to help Oklahomans get back on track for a healthier life by eating better, getting active and drinking more water.
Oklahoma ranks poorly in physical activity-related categories. New reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that 30.5 percent of Oklahomans report not being physically active – sixth worst in the U.S. Shape Your Future has an abundance of resources to help individuals work towards a healthier lifestyle – no matter if you are a beginner or if you are trying to get your family or loved ones involved.
“Sticking to goals can be tough. Keeping at it and getting back on track with healthy resolutions is how progress happens,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Moving more and being physically active improves overall health, reduces stress and improves quality of life. Plus, you never know who else you are inspiring with your hard work!”
According to a study by the National Cancer Institute and the CDC, if every capable adult walked briskly or exercised for an additional 10 minutes a day roughly 111,170 annual deaths might be avoided. Simple steps towards increasing physical activity can help make these changes.
Getting started – or restarted – can sometimes be the hardest part. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a little bit of inspiration and motivation. See how six Oklahoma moms are setting achievable New Year’s goals; get creative ideas on getting healthy; find realistic and healthy meal prepping tips and more at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Those looking to get back on track can try the “Which Exercises Are Right For You Quiz” to determine where to begin their journey towards healthier activity. Need information on the current state of your health?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.