'Get Green for Blue' camp set at NSUBA

BROKEN ARROW -- Students in the eighth through 10th grade will have the opportunity this summer to explore science around water quality through hands-on activities at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus.
As part of "Get Green for Blue: Outdoor STEM Investigations Connecting Water to You," a weeklong summer camp taking place at the NSU-Broken Arrow campus from June 6 to 10, students will learn about water quality by collecting data, analyzing the health of water bodies and determining possible solutions to water quality problems.
"Water quality is at the heart of climate and human health," NSU Assistant Professor of Chemistry Dr. Nathan Green said. "It is the single greatest connective tissue between all living things and is particularly sensitive to external artificial pressures."
NSU Professor of Science Education Dr. Pamela Christol said assessing water quality provides students an opportunity to work through the scientific method and then communicate that information to an audience. Students will gain hands-on experience working on a number of water quality and field ecology projects. They will be in a lab as well as in the field collecting samples.
"These activities support the development of critical-thinking skills, as well as increase understanding of water quality/quantity problems and the solutions to these problems," Christol said.
Green said working alongside university faculty to educate the students will be representatives from the Oxley Nature Center at Mohawk Park in Tulsa. He added NSU has been offering the Get Green for Blue summer camp for the past decade.
The camp is free for interested students thanks to a sponsorship by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Interested persons must be residents of Oklahoma. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Camp officials will also provide transportation for field trips and two T-shirts to campers.
For more information contact Christol at 918-449-6539, christol@nsuok.edu or visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/green4blue_outdoor_stem.aspx.
