Shape Your Future, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, and the Cherokee County Active Living and Transportation Committee, invite students and families to add fun physical activity into their daily routines during National Bike and Roll to School Day on May 4.
This spring, Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Heritage Elementary, and Hulbert Public Schools will be participating in this event.
“Physical activity improves student performance in many ways,” said Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Cherokee County. “Staying active reduces stress levels, improves sleep quality, strengthens immune systems and helps set kids up for success in the classroom. Biking or rolling to school is also a great way to give kids a feeling of joy and fun they’ll want to experience again and again.”
The National Center for Safe Routes to School organized the first Bike and Roll to School Day in 1997 to make active trips to school a safe, appealing and preferred choice for families of all abilities. This inclusive event also raises community awareness about the importance of pedestrian and bike safety, safe routes to schools and well-maintained walkways.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends kids get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Along with nutrition, adequate physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Active students also improve their self-confidence and self-esteem.
To promote student safety, Shape Your Future recommends families and schools observe the following practices:
• Stick to safe, well-maintained walkways separate from vehicles.
• Avoid high-speed, busy, and multilane roads when possible.
• Teach children to cross streets at marked crossings and always look both ways first.
• Work with parents of children with disabilities and special education professionals to identify accessibility barriers.
• Wear a helmet when biking or rolling to school.
To learn more about National Bike and Roll to School Day, visit walkbiketoschool.org from the National Center for Safe Routes to School. For more kid-friendly physical activity tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.