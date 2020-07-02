GET TO THE FIT: NSU's center is welcoming members, with no plans to shutter

Since Northeastern State University Fitness Center, also known The Fit, reopened in early June, the facility has been slowly getting back to normal operations, although the some activities remain suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hours for The Fit have expanded since its initial reopening: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday. Meanwhile, the swimming pool is open from 7 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Director Arron Edwards said staffing for the initial reopening was a challenge, but it's been problem-free ever since. Those entering the recreation center should be sure to clean equipment after each use.
"We follow CDC recommendations, such as social distancing and sanitation/cleaning protocols," said Edwards.
Currently, no group fitness classes are being held at The Fit. For those who can't make it to the gym, fitness coaches have been sharing videos on the NSU Fit Facebook page with tips and exercise suggestions.
While the state has recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, there are no plans to close down the center anytime soon.
"Only if we have a COVID-190 case in the facility or NSU recommends we do so," said Edwards on the chances of The Fit closing again.
The Fit is not limiting the number of people who enter. Debbie Amlin, program coordinator, said the number of people coming in has been moderate - enough to maintain social distancing among members.
Trenton Osburn visited The Fit Monday, and said he noticed a larger crowd working out, compared to last week.
"I was definitely happy to be back," he said. "I had nothing else to do, because I come do this every day. Especially when you're at home and working out by yourself, it's hard to motivate yourself."
Osburn partnered with Jason Painter at The Fit, and the two have been working out with each other for at least a year. They said they were a little hesitant to return to the center once it reopened.
"There was some concern," said Painter. "We are part of the group that has a higher probability of being asymptomatic, so that was up in the air as well, but obviously we have older individuals who come to this gym, and I can see the concern for them as well. I was 50-50 on it, but I got really tired of just going to the track every day and running."
For more information about The Fit, call 918-444-3980.
