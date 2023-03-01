GETTING A FRESH START: People with outstanding warrants can discount if they pay

Area residents who have outstanding warrants through the City of Tahlequah have until April 30 to get a "fresh start."
Municipal Court Clerk Mandy King said the program gives defendants with failure-to-pay warrants a chance to get a discount.
"They pay half of what their total balance is, and the city will forgive the other half," King said.
Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis said defendants in court ask for the program as tax season rolls up.
"What a lot of people don't realize is these tickets can keep you from getting your driver's license back, and something like this can be life-changing," Dallis said.
This is the third year Tahlequah Municipal Court has offered the program to the community, and over $50,000 has been collected in court fees since 2021. Payments can be made through American Municipal Services with a mail money order or cashier's check.
"I think it's a great program, and I think it's really a good thing for our community," Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said.
Since the program's inception, King and Dallis estimate, over 160 defendants have participated.
"We have people even with just a couple of old tickets from three years ago and they say, 'Hey, if I get this paid when my taxes come back, I can get my license back. If I get my license back then I can get my kids back, I can get a job, I can go to probation.' So it's so much bigger than the handout you have," Dallis said.
Highers asked for clarification as to what the payment process was when Dallis and King brought the matter to the City Council meeting in January.
"Does this just apply to if they pay in full by April 30, or is there also a stipulation that says maybe they have bigger fines and that's not an option for them to pay it in full, but they're making progress and you put them on a payment plan or something of that nature?" Highers asked.
Dallis said the program only applies to outstanding and already existing fines that haven't been paid within the original timeframe she gives a defendant.
"These apply for the older ones, and no, we don't usually extend it past the dates that we give [them]," she said. "[As an example,] if it's $200, they have to pay $100 and then we forgive the other $100."
Dallis said it usually applies to fines that are between $700 and $1,500 and not as low as the example she gave of $200.
"That's why we try to do it around tax season, because people have that extra income," King said.
Get help
Those interested in the Fresh Start program can stop by the municipal court clerk's office, or call 918-456-9472.
