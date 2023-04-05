From March 27-April 6, Heritage Elementary School students gathered books and other items to purchase during the spring Scholastic Book Fair.
Kristin Stark, Heritage Elementary assistant principal, said they host the book fair to simply get books into the hands of students.
“They pick out their own books here. Something that’s interesting to them will help them read,” said Stark.
Cyndi Tucker, assistant librarian at Heritage, said the students love the book fair, especially since it gives them a chance to shop and have a sense of being like the older students. Independence is an ability Tucker hopes the students learn from the fair.
“For me [when] I see them, I think it’s more of their independence because they can come in and do what they need to do, and they’re focused on doing that,” said Tucker. “That’s what I like about it.”
Tucker said allowing the students to make money decisions on their own, and by being decisive on what to buy, they are learning how to use these skills in the future.
Even though first- though fifth-grade students can take books home from the library, Stark said having the fair allows the students to take ownership of purchases.
A couple of grants the school has received allows each student the chance to purchase literature. The Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant allows each student the opportunity to receive two books, while the Johnson-O’Malley Program gives Native American students $8 to spend at the fair.
“Last year, we did [the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant] through the book fair, but this year it didn’t work out to do it through the book fair, so we just ordered books,” said Stark. “They’ll get to come in and choose two books out of a selection for their age.”
Stark said about four age-appropriate books for each grade level were ordered to chose from with the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant.
Sometimes students, like Reese Dotson and Kylann Lincoln, get to help Tucker set up the book fair.
Reese and Kylann, fifth-graders at Heritage Elementary, said they have been to the book fair several time this semester, and some of the skills they are learning at the book fair include daily math problems.
“There’s lots of fun stuff you can get and there’s good books,” said Reese.
Reese said she enjoys buying the “Babysitters Club” books, and Kylann likes to buy from the “I Survived” series.
“There are really good books here, and I like this for my free time, reading books at my house, when I don’t have practice for softball,” said Kylann.
