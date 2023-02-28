GETTING IN COMPLIANCE: Law enforcement officials, TSET work to stop underage tobacco use

Law enforcement officials say compliance checks for teens attempting to buy tobacco is their most pressing issue.
Tobacco Stops with Me, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, launched a new campaign that gave a “unique and jarring” perspective on the lies and tactics the tobacco industry uses to turn people into addicts.
According to a press release from TSET, tobacco companies spend $150 million annually to market their products in Oklahoma by using “half-truths and tricks” to mislead buyers.
“These dishonest, manipulative actions result in over half a million new smokers and thousands of Oklahoma deaths yearly. Big Tobacco will do whatever it takes to addict more customers and make a profit, and no one is off limits,” the press release stated.
TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said it’s important that people know how and where Big Tobacco targets them.
“If we want to fight against this manipulative industry, we need to recognize the truth and call them out for their actions. It’s how we can protect ourselves and the ones we love,” Bisbee said in a recent press release.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said officers lead compliance-check efforts on businesses, convenience stores, and grocery stores to see how underage “decoys” are purchasing tobacco products or alcohol.
“Those a little more low-key. The Cherokee Nation grant money really is not a law enforcement grant. It’s more of an administrative compliance-check and an education effort as far as sending buyers in and educating businesses about the laws and checking IDs,” King said.
In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, after the Tobacco-Free Youth Act was passed as part of a $1.4 trillion spending bill signed by then President Donald Trump to avoid a government shutdown.
The nationwide restriction also impacted the purchase of cigars, e-cigarettes and vaping products.
“That’s one of our most pressing issues right now when it comes to underage purchasing, is vapes and tobacco in general," King said.
Lora Buechele, Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator, said she isn’t surprised by King’s comments on it being a pressing issue for law enforcement.
“I’m not surprised that our youth are still accessing tobacco from the retailer. In youth surveys, teens have indicated that tobacco retailers are still a source for getting tobacco products,” Buechele said.
King said what they see during these checks are people who didn’t intentionally not check for identification, but either forgot to ask or wasn't that observant.
“I’ve been a part of compliance checks since the early 2000s, and one of the biggest things we’ve seen change over the years is the technology in cash registers that now require an ID for certain products, no matter what,” King said.
Selling tobacco products or alcohol to underaged people is a violation of the law and citations are issued to the businesses that sell it during those checks.
“The state funded through the Highway Safety Office, we had ‘2 Much 2 Lose,’ and prior to that, it was ‘Project 21,’ which were grant-funded projects to curb underage drinking. We would report that data to the state on those,” King said.
TPD doesn’t have a grant for that anymore, so officers use that new data for internal records.
