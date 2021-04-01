GETTING IN THE SWIM: City employees preparing Tahlequatics complex for season

City employees are gearing up for the upcoming pool season at the Tahlequatics swim complex.
Mayor Sue Catron said crews have been working during the off season with repairs and maintenance.
“While there are no new features at the pool this year, there has been quite a bit of work in the off season, on the pool filter system and other maintenance and repair that had been deferred for some time,” said Catron.
City Parks and Recreation Coordinator Caleb Nichols said there are some changes at Tahlequatics.
“Those haven’t been finalized at this point, but we plan to have those announced soon,” said Nichols.
The city’s pool and aquatics center opened last year under very strict guidelines to promote safety during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadly virus forced the pool to shut down June 17 after a lifeguard tested positive. Staff members were cleared and returned to work on June 24.
Catron said officials are not anticipating any delays for the opening this year, which is slated to be Memorial Day weekend.
The times for Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Friday, as there is a 7 to 10 p.m. time slot. The pool remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We also have revised the pool schedule some to allow the general public more time to use the facility. We’re hoping that will help working families that may not have had time to get off work and to the pool for a swim during the week,” said Catron.
The city is still taking applications for those interested in working as lifeguards or with concession or admissions during summer months.
Nichols said reservations will start being taken May 3, on the city’s website.
Check it out
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.