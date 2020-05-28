While the COVID-19 pandemic is still active, many cities have begun taking the first steps in reopening their economies – and that includes dining facilities, nonessential businesses and entertainment facilities.
Tahlequatics, the city’s pool and aquatic center, has reopened its doors to the public under very strict guidelines to promote safety for all swimmers. These guidelines include a number of changes for this portion of the reopening process.
Previously, the entrance fee to the pool was $5 for an entire day. Go give time for cleaning, this has been changed to $3 for time slots of one hour and 45 minutes throughout the day.
“We currently have a capacity of 85 people in the pool at a time,” said Kristin Berry, events and facilities coordinator for the city of Tahlequah. “We have four different time slots throughout the day for swimmers to come. These time slots allow a period where no one is in the pool for us to clean and disinfect heavily trafficked areas.”
Available times are: 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; 1-2:45 p.m.; 3-4:45 p.m.; and 5-6:45 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Sundays, as there is no 5-6:45 p.m. time slot. The pool remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Everyone who intends to come to the pool is encouraged to make a reservation ahead of time to give the staff an idea of how many swimmers to expect at any given time, and to allow them to ensure they do not go over the limit of 85 swimmers.
There is a screening process to make it through the front gate, so swimmers are encouraged to show up approximately 15 minutes before their designated times.
“We take everyone’s temperature at the door,” said Taylor Payne, Tahlequatics lifeguard. “If they are not running a fever and show no symptoms, we let them in. We encourage everyone who comes to reserve a spot ahead of time and practice social distancing.”
While things are definitely different and more challenging this year for the staff of Tahlequatics, Dylan Harmon, Tahlequatics lifeguard, believes they can ride the wave as long as it is necessary.
“I think since we have very experienced management and a very experienced head lifeguard, we are able to run the pool very effectively, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Harmon.
In the first week of the pool's being open, the turnout has been much smaller than usual. Berry thinks that's to be expected at a time like this, and that it is understandable, given the current state of the world. Despite the initially low numbers, staffers at Tahlequatics said they are doing everything they can to make the facilities as hygienic and healthy as possible.
You're invited
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.