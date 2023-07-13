With National Vodka Week taking place the second week of July, local liquor stores and bars are discussing the different ways to enjoy the spirit.
Jacob Martin, manager at Mary’s Liquor, said most liquor, besides tequila and rum, start out as vodka and is then aged.
Martin said vodka is different from whiskey, as they are often made with, but not limited to, potato and wheat, while whiskey is more often made from corn. Vodka can be used in many different cocktails, as Martin said it can be consumed plain or mixed with other liquids, including Red Bull, grapefruit, and orange juice.
“It’s like the most palatable mixer of any of the liquors, in my opinion, just because it has almost no flavor, so you can pretty much put it in anything,” said Martin.
Paige Sellars, a bartender and manager at Ned’s, said the most popular vodka the bar sells is probably Tito’s, as it is triple distilled and smoother than others.
Sellars said lemon-infused vodka-based drinks are some of the more popular beverages among most crowds, especially customers who are predominantly of college age. While drinks like lemon drop shots are popular among the younger set, Sellars believes vodka is a spirit almost everyone enjoys.
“Vodka is the one where the older generation likes the vodka sodas, and the younger generation likes it because it is a main component in a lot of fruity or easy drinks to make,” said Sellars.
When mixing different types of ingredients with vodka, Sellars said it can be mixed with almost any kind of non-alcoholic liquid, such as pickle juice, olive juice, soda, etc.
Kroner and Baer Brewpub Manager Michael Payne agreed vodka is often enjoyed for its versatility.
“A lot of our signature cocktails are made with vodka, but then also you can also just do vodka and cranberries, which is really popular, or just vodka and soda,” said Payne. “...You just put vodka with a mixer and it keeps a lot of people happy.”
Payne said vodka is often classified as a basic distilled liquor that does not have a specific taste. Payne said many like to drink the vodkas that are made with potatoes and wheat, but some have been made with ingredients like grapes.
Martin said vodka is also one of the only liquors considered to be gluten-free, even if it is made with wheat. When drinking flavored vodka, Martin said, imbibers should be careful and check to see if the drink is still considered to be gluten-free, as additions could change its complexion.
Vodka can come in many different flavors that are often fruity or citrus, such as raspberry, strawberry, lemon, or fruit punch, but he likes to mix drinks using the plain version.
For those wanting to get a different taste of vodka, Martin said some are distilled through lava rocks, which offers a charcoal filtration that changes the flavor of a classic vodka.
“Vodka drinkers don’t like this a lot of the times because it tastes different, but people in general really like it because it’s super-smooth,” said Martin.
