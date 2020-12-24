The type of boot on a pair of feet can tell a lot about the person wearing them, especially during winter months - and Tahlequah has plenty of stores for every footwear preference.
Among the local stores peddling boots include two that have been around for more than 50 years each, and another that has quickly expanded the size of its department floor.
Felts Shoes, which is knocking on the door of its 82nd anniversary, has the popular Ugg boots for women, which owner Drew Felts said are some of his best sellers. For men, he carries Under Armour and Wolverine work boots, and for those who enjoy a hike, he's got Merrell boots, which can come in high-tops or low-cuts.
Felt said the low-cut Merrells are significantly cheaper.
"A lot of people buy the low-cut, because they're like, 'I don't hike that much," said Felts. "Overall, business has been good. People have really rallied this year and tried to shop local."
Felts said he will likely have a some type of after-Christmas sale, but he's not sure what it will be yet.
Down the street, Workman's has been serving the area for nearly 53 years. It might look a little different to those who haven't been inside in a while, as the boot section was moved upstairs early this year.
"The [boot] area used to be downstairs, over to the right where the women's stuff is now," said owner Angela Workman Cook.
"Back in April, when we were shut down for COVID, we flipped everything around to make it a little more roomier and easier to shop. So after 52 years, we rearranged it."
Customers will find footwear for men, women, and children at Workman's. The store carries major brands like Carhartt, Tony Lama, Ariat, Thorogood, Red Wing, Danner, Roper, Stetson and Twisted X. Folks can find western boots, steel-toe and non-steel-toe work boots, women's fashion boots and rubber boots.
The most popular shoe this holiday season has been the exotic fish boots, said Cook. Customers can also be on the lookout for deals in the future.
"We've actually had quite a few sales prior to Christmas, and then we'll probably do some sales after Christmas and around the first of the year," she said.
Things also look a little different at Sharpe's Department Store. It recently added 3,000 square feet, allowing it to carry more items and brands.
Manager Trent Jones said business has been "insane" this year, with tons of people visiting to buy footwear.
"We have tons of steel-toe boots," said Jones. "We do more workwear than we do western. We do big business in industrial [jobs] - working guys outside. We have non-steel toe and western boots, too."
The shelves at Sharpe's are filled with Ariat, Justin, Twisted X, Under Armour and Thorogood boots. The Thorogoods are the best-selling items; they are USA made and good for working outside. They carry a driving moccasin that Jones said is good for cowboys who enjoy a western look, but want to keep it casual.
"We can sell to an athletic guy, a western guy, a preppy guy, a country boy," he said. "We can sell to everybody."
On Christmas Eve, Sharpe's was offering a third off of its footwear and apparel. But the savings could get even better after 2021 kicks off.
"We'll start our half-off in the middle of January, and then it will go to 75 percent off at the end of January," said Jones. "We'll release those dates pretty soon."
