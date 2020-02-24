Cherokee County agricultural students brought their goats to the Cherokee County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, and they brought with them the hope that all of their hard work would pay off.
Carl Wallace is an organizer of the event, and the agriculture teacher at Tahlequah High School.
“For these students, the project started as far back as a year ago. It takes at least eight to 10 months to feed these goats and to get them ready for competition,” said Wallace.
The competition was divided into two sections: the does and the wether goats.
Chloe Silka, Peggs 4-H, left the competition the big winner. She took home six blue ribbons, as well as the honor of grand champion, reserve champion and bronze for the doe section, and grand champion and bronze of the wether goats section.
Chloe puts in 12 hours a week into raising her goats. She advises young people that to be successful in this competition, they have to prepare for a lot of work – and she encourages young farmers to keep working hard.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin addressed the crowd and thanked the organizers of the event. The tribe donated $14,000 into the Livestock Show, and has supported the event for years.
“This is the kind of activity that Cherokee Nation needs to get behind,” said Hoskin. “I’d rather see our kids devoting their time to this rather than a lot of other things that kids do.”
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Jordan said that about half of the competitors are tribal citizens, and that it only makes sense for them to support their youth. The emcee commented that “kids who take care of livestock know how to work.” It is this kind of work that allows the youth to perform well in other facets of their lives, organizers said.
The competition divided the goats into classes by weight. The breeding does class winners included: Chloe Silka, Peggs 4-H; Max Purget, Hulbert 4-H; and Elizabeth Haggard.
The wether goats division champions were: Chloe Silka, Peggs 4-H; Megan Brown, Hulbert FFA; Renemsee Newberry, Woodall 4-H; Clayton Wallace, Sequoyah 4-H; Kylie Forrest, Keys FFA; and Madison Hood, Woodall 4-H. Chloe took grand champion and bronze, while Clayton took reserve champion.
