Members of the Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority approved all items except one, which was tabled during the regular meeting July 1.
The Alcohol and Drug Testings Inc. contract was renewed with no changes. This covers random and new-hire drug tests.
One payroll salary of $50,819.88 was approved for the Cherokee County Clerk’s office. That includes salary and benefits.
The property and liability insurance was renewed and will be paid in one lump sum. The amount for the year is higher, at $106,181, and District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said it is higher for all who are a part of the group plan.
“Sheriff’s offices are driving up liability for the whole state,” said Hall, acknowledging it was not specific to Cherokee County.
Workers' compensations will be renewed and paid in one payment, as well.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner reported there are 88 people jailed in the Cherokee County Detention Center: 71 males and 17 females. One was being held for immigration, six for the Department of Corrections, and one for the county. Girdner said 16 instances of use of force had occurred in the past month: two hands-on, seven restraint chairs, and seven pepper sprays.
“These were mainly on the same five or six people; some have five or six instances themselves,” said Girdner.
He was able to give raises to some employees with no increase in payroll, since some higher-paid employees were no longer working there. The staff size is back to normal, but Girdner is looking to hire one more woman. Currently, six employees are out on medical leave.
A truck that was ordered is currently being built and should arrive in mid-August.
The reserve police officer list, CCDC budget, unencumbered balances, claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What’s next
Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13, in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
