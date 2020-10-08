Autumn brings cool weather, colorful leaves, and football, but many people are excited about the food that reflects the changing of the seasons.
This year, members of the community have plenty of options for baked goods, whether they are cooking at home, or choosing to patronize one of Tahlequah’s bakeries.
Morgan’s Bakery is the area’s longest-running locale for these types of tasty treats, and owner Jeremy Langston is prepared for Halloween. The business's most popular treat throughout the year is the Tiger cookie.
“The schools buy them for their fundraisers. They are popular all year-round, but we need to bake more of them this time of year for their football team. They get a hundred every game. The elementary schools give them to their Students of the Month.”
In October, Langston uses a ghost-shaped tiger cookie cutter to enhance the traditional Tiger cookie. He dips the orange confection in white frosting and draws on them their distinct spooky features. The bakery is also selling a circular cookie with a frosted ghost holding a candy corn.
Also very popular are the jack-o'-lantern cookies, which use the same cookie dough as the Tiger cookies.
“We are also doing a party pumpkin cookie that is 2 inches diameter,” said Langston.
The confections are shaped in a pumpkin with striped icing and fall-colored sprinkles.
Morgan’s is popular around Halloween because it bakes for school parties, but in light of the uncertainty of extracurricular events this year, employees are unsure of what the season will bring. With the upcoming cool weather, they are preparing the inside of the store for the installation of plexiglass, which they hope to have within the month.
Throughout the pandemic, Morgan's has not permitted customers into the building.
“We don’t know how it will be this year, so we are playing it by ear,” said Langston.
Vidalia’s Cafe and Catering's fall treats are in full swing, and Danny Perry is excited for the season.
“Halloween is always fun. I usually do fun and weird things,” said Perry.
Currently, the cafe is offering an M&M cheesecake with Halloween colors, and it's called "Smell My Feet.”
Perry is in charge of the baked goods showcase at Vidalia's, and has worked at the establishment for over 11 years. He is a seasoned veteran at baking cheesecakes, and loves to use his imagination to create new ideas.
“Sometimes I have those days that I ask myself, 'What am I going to throw in today?'” said Perry.
One of these slightly weird, but delightful, desserts is a triple chocolate candy bar cheesecake that he calls “Trick or Treat.” In this nostalgic confection, Perry fuses childhood tastes of Halloween with the chocolatey creaminess of the classic cheesecake by chopping up three different kinds of chocolate bars into it.
Vidalia's also serve fall classics, such as pumpkin bread, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and fall cookies. This year, the restaurant will be introducing its pumpkin torte Nov. 1.
“October is supposed to be fun, but in November, pumpkin is a big deal,” said Perry.
Vidalia's has also kept up with the times. Employees upgraded the outdoor patio so customers can feel more comfortable dining out. They have installed a chiminea to keep customers warm later into the season.
For those who prefer healthy Halloween treats, Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, has discussed alternatives to confectionery baked goods.
“You don’t have to pass out high-calorie candy to trick-or-treaters at your house this year. Rather, children can choose from a variety of healthier choices,” said Winn.
Some of these treats include cereal bars, snack packets of dried fruit, baked pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, animal crackers, goldfish, graham crackers, beef jerky, nuts, and fresh fruit. For those who want to give out candy, they can choose to give out dark chocolate, which tends to be richer and contains less sugar.
“You can also give sugar-free gum or hard candy, or gummy candies made with real juice,” said Winn.
