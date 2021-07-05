Gideon VFD proud of ISO rating

A local volunteer fire department has added more equipment to help with efficiency on search-and-rescue operations and scouting out fires.
Gideon Volunteer Fire Department Inc. was established in 1987, and is funded by sales tax and subscription dues. The department has two stations: Station No. 1 at 11484 N. Blue Springs Road; and Station No. 2 at 13299 State Highway 82. The mailing address for Station No. 2 is P.O. Box 676, Tahlequah, OK 74464.
GVFD covers an area from the former location of the old Jo's Red Barn on West Jones Road, to Black Bird Hill and Moody Curve to Swimmer Baptist Church.
Leaders of the all-volunteer department are Fire Chief Marty Kimble, Assistant Chief John Halpain, Capt. Roger Dunham, Capt. Marvin Simmons, Lt. J.R. Nicholas, and Lt. Colton Cox.
Trucks operated by Gideon include one rescue/engine, one reserve engine, two fire engines, two tankers, three grass trucks, and one medical support.
"We also have a drone with a dual 'FLIR' and high-resolution camera we call 'Fire Scout.' We use it for scouting out fires, search and rescue, etc.," said Kimble.
Leaders strongly urge Fire Fighter 1 Service Training and Emergency Medical Responder training for volunteers. Other specialty training available are vehicle extrication, swift water rescue, and National Incident Management System. Gideon volunteers, including officers, are continually training.
GVFD responds to an average of 100-plus calls a year, and 30 percent of those calls are EMS assists.
"One point of interest about Gideon FD is that we obtained an [Insurance Services Office Public Protection Classification] rating of 3," said Kimble.
ISO rates all fire departments for readiness and assigns a rating for insurance companies to use for assigning premium discounts.
"We worked hard to obtain this law of a rating, and it puts Gideon FD in the top 3 percent of the FDs in the U.S. I had a lady call me last Friday, stating it was saving her $1,500 on her annual premium for her homeowners' insurance," said Kimble.
The Gideon VFD is always looking for volunteers: firefighters, board members, helpers for events, paperwork and general support. Interested parties can call the non-emergency number, 918-456-4052; or send a message on Facebook.
The annual meeting for Gideon VFD takes place the first Saturday in October at Station No. 2.
Members usually participate in the annual Red Fern Festival Chili Cook-off and the Firemen's Dance.
