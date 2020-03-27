Gift certificates, other options may help merchants

Local businesses are having to change the way they operate, or close down completely, as the shelter-in-place order in Oklahoma has restricted non-essential establishments from opening to the public.
In an effort to sustain themselves, eateries and restaurants are adapting by offering new services. And in an effort to support small businesses, local residents are doing what they can to help them survive.
Most restaurants around town have started offering curbside, takeout, and deliver options. Among the places that are still open, in one form or another, are Linney Breaux's, Pasti Italian Grill, Jimmy's Subs, Kagumi, Boomerang Diner, Chilango's Mexican Restaurant, Southside Drive-In, Chicken Express, Newk's Eatery, El Molcajete, Vidalia's Cafe and Catering, Hungry House Cafe, Katfish Kitchen, Sam & Ellas, Big Red Restaurant, El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, Presley Burgers, Black and Tan Coffee, Marzio's, Bryant's Daylight Donuts, El Zarape, Charlie's Chicken, Ruby's, Chili's, Del Rancho, Kroner & Baer Pub (Hangry Baer Kitchen), Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Maracas, Red Moon, KTK Angus Steakhouse, Napoli's Italian Restaurant, RibCrib BBQ, The Grill, Fish's BBQ, My Place Cakes and Confessions, Oasis Health Food Store, and T &J's Snack Shack & Catering.
Herballife establishment Wild Turtle Nutrition and RiverHawk Nutrition are also open, offering delivery, pickup, and carry-out options.
KTK Angus Steakhouse is currently taking orders for people looking for hamburger meat, chicken, steaks, etc. For example, the restaurant is selling 10 pounds of burger meat for $40.
The city is filled with high-quality, local eateries that might need extra support during this time. For those who are unsure whether an establishment is open, a quick phone call could answer that question.
The Daily Press asked readers for ideas to help local businesses stay open, and Debbie Ice said many in the food industry are offering specials.
"Not only does that get people to order, but it helps with inventory that needs to be used quickly," said Ice. "It also allows for less ordering of so many different items. I have seen some in the food industry having specials for a family of four."
Around this time of year, folks would normally be getting their spring cleaning done. While some folks might be worried about having others come to their home or place of businesses to clean, Sparkle Carpet Cleaning, which also provides commercial cleaning, takes extra precautions with every visit.
"We're still open for business and operating," said Sparkle Carpet Cleaning Owner Ray Patrick. "This is spring cleaning time and times when things really ramp up. We wear gloves and booties and the equipment is cleaned with a virucide and disinfectant, both before and after every cleaning. So when we pull a wand and hose into their homes, it's been cleaned from any contamination it might have picked up."
Not every business, such as a retail store, is able to offer new ways to service customers. And without customers, many merchants might have to shutter their shops for good. One way to help support a local shops is to purchase gift certificates or cards that could be used at a later date when stores can open again. Many local stores offer gift certificates or cards that could be purchased and given to friends as gifts or to be used for Christmas shopping down the road. Again, a phone call to the business, or a check with a website or Facebook page, can bring about a credit card purchase.
For instance, Two Guns Leather Co. has a website where people can buy gift cards.
"I know it's a little early, but if they really want to help, they can start their Christmas shopping with gift cards," said Osceola Red Shirt, of Two Guns Leather Co. "Since everything we sell is handmade by us, it's a perfect time to get their orders in, as well."
According to Angie Workman Cook, while Workman's Department Store downtown is closed, the store does offer gift certificates, and she will be available to distribute them via curbside.
The SkateHouse in Tahlequah is offering gift cards at discounted prices. Skating aficionados could purchase gift cards valued at $20 for $15, and ones valued at $50 for only $35.
Certain businesses for grooming and personal comfort - like hair salons, nail techs, barbers, and massage therapists - have had to close down due to the virus. Iona Masterson recommends that people support their favorite places to get spruced up by paying in advance.
"Include your tip, and when they reopen to give you the service you paid in advance for, tip them again," she said. "If you can help them survive now, then they can feed their family until the stimulus gets in their hands."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.